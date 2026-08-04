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Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: New Per Tola Gold Price – 4 August 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:40 am | Aug 4, 2026
Gold Prices Surge By Over Rs10000 Per Tola Across Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs428,436 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs1,457 settling at Rs367,314 on August 3, 2026.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold/Silver Rate
24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs428,436
24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs367,314
International Gold $4,060
Silver (Per Tola) Rs5,291

Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs428,300 per tola.

The 22-karat gold price was recorded at Rs392,711 per tola, while 21-karat gold was available at Rs374,861 per tola. In Karachi, the selling price of 24-karat gold was reported at Rs428,300 per tola, reflecting the overall decline in the country’s bullion market.

Lahore Gold Rates

Category Buying Selling
24K Gold (Piece) Rs429,500 Rs430,000
24K Gold (Pathoor) Rs423,000 Rs425,000
22K Gold (Per Tola) Rs394,166
21K Gold (Per Tola) Rs376,250

Karachi Gold Rate

Category Rate
24K Gold (Selling Per Tola) Rs429,000

Silver Rates (Lahore)

Category Rate
999 Tezabi Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,250
Silver 1kg Bar Rs6,300
10-Tola Silver Piece Rs6,350

Gold Price in Pakistan today drops to Rs426,736 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates

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