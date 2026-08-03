August 4 Holiday announced in Rawalpindi for Chehlum Procession

RAWALPINDI – The administration announced a local holiday across Rawalpindi on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, for Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A.

According to official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, all government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities operating within the municipal limits of Tehsil Rawalpindi, will remain closed on the occasion.

However, the administration clarified that educational institutions located in cantonment areas will not fall under the holiday notification and will continue their routine operations.

As part of the security and traffic management strategy, authorities have also ordered the closure of markets and commercial establishments located along the procession route and surrounding areas. The move aims to ensure smooth movement of the procession and maintain law and order during the religious event.

The notification was issued under the authority delegated by the Punjab government’s Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

The district administration has advised residents, traders, and business owners to make necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate with authorities to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Chehlum procession.