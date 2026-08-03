IHC extends stay on NHA’s 50% extra toll tax for vehicles without M-Tags

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended its interim order restraining the National Highway Authority (NHA) from collecting an additional 50 per cent toll tax from vehicles without M-Tags or with insufficient balances in their M-Tag accounts.

The order came during the hearing of a petition challenging the NHA’s notification introducing the additional toll charges.

During the proceedings, the NHA submitted its written reply. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked the petitioner’s counsel whether he had received a copy of the response. The lawyer confirmed receipt but said he had not yet reviewed it.

The NHA’s counsel requested that the case be heard alongside another petition involving a similar issue. However, Justice Tahir observed that although the court was aware of the related matter, both petitions were separate and would be treated independently.

Following the hearing, the court extended its stay order, preventing the NHA from enforcing the additional 50pc toll tax until further orders, and adjourned the case for further proceedings.

The petition challenges the legality of the NHA’s policy of imposing an extra toll charge on vehicles without M-Tags or with inadequate M-Tag balances. The court will decide the matter after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.