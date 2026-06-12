Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 12 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan extended losses amid a downward trend in international bullion market.
On Thursday, price of gold remained at Rs432,716 while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs8,748 to settle at Rs369,422.
24K Gold Rates Today
|Commodity
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs432,716
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs369,422
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,889
|International Gold (Per Ounce)
|$4,102.80
21Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|22K Gold (Rs)
|21K Gold (Rs)
|18K Gold (Rs)
|Per Tola
|412,041
|393,312
|337,125
|Per 1 Gram
|35,326
|33,720
|28,903
|Per 10 Grams
|353,265
|337,207
|289,035
|Per Ounce
|1,001,261
|955,749
|819,213
In the global market, gold shed $92.20 per ounce and was quoted at $4,108.80 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also moved down alongside gold. The price of silver fell by Rs40 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs6,889.
Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates