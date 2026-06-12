Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 12 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan extended losses amid a downward trend in international bullion market.

On Thursday, price of gold remained at Rs432,716 while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs8,748 to settle at Rs369,422.

24K Gold Rates Today

Commodity New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs432,716 Gold (10 Grams) Rs369,422 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,889 International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,102.80

21Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs) Per Tola 412,041 393,312 337,125 Per 1 Gram 35,326 33,720 28,903 Per 10 Grams 353,265 337,207 289,035 Per Ounce 1,001,261 955,749 819,213

In the global market, gold shed $92.20 per ounce and was quoted at $4,108.80 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved down alongside gold. The price of silver fell by Rs40 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs6,889.