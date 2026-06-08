Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold started second week of June with another dip in line with trends in international bullion markets.

On Monday, the price of 24K gold dipped by Rs3,094 per tola to settle at Rs452,222 while rate for 10 grams of bullion also declined by Rs2,785, bringing it down to Rs386,987.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity Latest Price Change Gold (Per Tola) Rs452,222 -Rs3,094 Gold (10 Grams) Rs386,987 -Rs2,785 Gold (International) $4,297 -$30 Silver (Per Tola) Rs7,173 -Rs94

Gold Rates in Pakistan Last Week

Dates 24K Gold 5-June Rs467,816 4-June Rs469,285 3-June Rs467,762 2-June Rs476,362 1-June Rs471,762 30-May Rs476,162 29-May Rs474,862

The latest drop comes after a significant correction on Saturday, when gold prices plunged by Rs12,489 per tola, closing at Rs455,327. Combined, the precious metal has lost Rs15,583 per tola over the last two trading sessions, reflecting growing pressure from international market trends.

In the global market, gold prices fell by $30 to $4,297 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The decline in international rates was reflected in domestic prices, which are largely influenced by movements in the global bullion market and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Silver prices also registered losses in the local market. The price of silver decreased by Rs94 per tola, taking the rate to Rs7,173.