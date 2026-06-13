Pakistan advances Toward Smart Motorways with ITS, Cashless Tolling System

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s major motorways and highways are set for dramatic transformation as government moves toward launching an advanced Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) alongside cashless toll collection on key routes.

The new cashless and barrier-free toll system is said to long queues at toll plazas, allowing motorists to drive through without stopping and enjoy smoother, faster journeys. The system will also be linked with the existing Safe City network, enabling real-time coordination between traffic authorities and law enforcement agencies for quicker response to incidents.

Motorway service areas will be upgraded with better passenger facilities, round-the-clock Motorway Police presence, and mandatory emergency services including Rescue 1122 teams, ambulances, and fire brigades at key locations. Special focus is being given to important northern and tourist routes such as the Jaglot–Skardu Road, Mansehra–Kaghan–Naran Road, and Murree Expressway.

These roads will receive improved safety features like better guardrails, while temporary rest points will be converted into permanent service areas. Overall, these changes represent a comprehensive effort to bring Pakistan’s highway infrastructure into the modern digital era, with improved safety, convenience, and efficiency for all road users.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan directed authorities to fully modernize highway operations by integrating surveillance cameras, security systems, communication networks, and electronic tolling into a single unified digital platform.

Beyond digital upgrades, motorway service areas are also set for major improvements. Motorway Police presence will be ensured at all stops, along with standardized passenger facilities. Emergency response will be strengthened with the mandatory availability of Rescue 1122 teams, fire brigades, and fully equipped ambulances at key locations.