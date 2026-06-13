UAE denies role in Iran Fund Transfer amid $3 Billion Claims

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates strongly denied international media reports alleging that it facilitated the transfer of funds to Iran, including claims of around $3 billion.

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the allegations in their entirety, describing them as false and baseless. The ministry said there was no truth to reports suggesting that frozen Iranian assets had been released or transferred through the UAE.

It further clarified that no such funds had been moved, and that the UAE had not played any role in facilitating any financial transactions of this nature.

The ministry also urged media organizations to exercise caution and accuracy in reporting, stressing the importance of relying on official sources and avoiding the spread of unverified claims.

Some international reports had suggested the existence of possible financial arrangements connected to regional diplomatic efforts. However, none of these claims have been independently verified by the governments involved, including the UAE or Iran.

Authorities in UAE urged media organizations to rely on confirmed official information and avoid spreading unverified allegations.