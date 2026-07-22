Man sells friend’s kidney after luring him with job offer in Pattoki

PATTOKI – Police have launched an investigation after a man alleged that his friend abducted him under the pretext of offering him a job before removing and selling one of his kidneys.

The victim, identified as Rahmat, was allegedly abducted by his friend Raza on June 26 in the Purani Mandi area of Pattoki.

Police said Rahmat was taken to Rawalpindi, where he was allegedly given an intoxicating drink. Investigators said the suspects removed one of his kidneys while he was unconscious and allegedly sold the organ.

According to the police account, Rahmat discovered that one of his kidneys was missing after undergoing an ultrasound examination following the incident.

Police have registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and said efforts are underway to arrest the suspects. The allegations remain under investigation.