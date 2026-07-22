Dr Nabiha Ali Khan leaks Abusive Call of Husband amid Divorce Drama

LAHORE – Motivational speaker and TikToker Dr Nabiha Ali Khan shared alleged abusive audio call featuring her husband, Haris Khokhar, amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, triggering social media storm and reigniting debate over couple’s troubled relationship.

Nabiha made explosive allegations of domestic abuse against her Haris Khokhar turning their once fairytale marriage into one of Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrity controversies. Claiming she was repeatedly subjected to physical and emotional abuse, Dr Nabiha said she was “treated like an animal” throughout the marriage.

She maintained that the alleged violence left her with no option but to seek khula, adding that she has now received the first legal notice in the divorce proceedings.

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The clips capture conversations with Haris Khokhar in which he can allegedly be heard using abusive and offensive language. She also claimed she fears for her child’s safety while associated with her husband’s family. The allegations have been made by Dr Nabiha and have not been independently verified. Haris Khokhar has not publicly responded to the accusations at the time of filing this report.

As the divorce dispute dominated social media, an old video of Dr Nabiha resurfaced, adding another dramatic twist to the unfolding saga. In the viral clip, she appeared to suggest that a man who genuinely loves a woman may at times hit or verbally abuse her. The remarks have now come under intense scrutiny following her own allegations of domestic violence.

The clip ignited fierce debate across social media platforms. While thousands of users expressed solidarity with Dr Nabiha and called for support for victims of domestic abuse, others highlighted her previous remarks, accusing her of contradicting her earlier views. The controversy quickly became a top trending topic, with users fiercely divided over the latest developments.