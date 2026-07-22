Jazz, Zong, other telecos raise Call, Internet Package Prices by up to Rs500

ISLAMABAD – For millions of Pakistanis, making calls and using data is about to cost more as Jazz, Zong, Ufone, and Telenor users will now have to pay higher prices, with some monthly call and internet packages becoming up to Rs500 more expensive.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared updated tariff details for the top 15 hybrid and data-only bundles offered by 4 operators. The updated information, available on PTA’s official website, shows that annual price increases on some packages reached up to 33%.

According to updated tariff sheets, monthly hybrid call and data packages increased by as much as Rs500, while 15-day hybrid bundles have become costlier by up to Rs. 300. Weekly hybrid packages have recorded price increases of up to Rs. 130. Three-day bundles have become more expensive by up to Rs21, two-day packages by up to Rs20, and one-day hybrid packages by up to Rs5.

Package Type Price Increase Monthly Hybrid (Call + Data) Up to Rs500 15-Day Hybrid Up to Rs300 Weekly Hybrid Up to Rs130 3-Day Hybrid Up to Rs21 2-Day Hybrid Up to Rs20 1-Day Hybrid Up to Rs5

PTA said it has enhanced the Consumer Awareness section of its official website as part of its ongoing consumer awareness and tariff transparency initiatives. The regulator introduced more user-friendly display of tariff trends for the top 15 subscriber-wise hybrid and data-only bundles offered by Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, and Zong. It has also published updated tariff sheets reflecting the current package prices.

The updated information includes package-wise quarterly prices, annual percentage increases, package validity, and the incentives offered by operators. The authority said the initiative is intended to help telecom consumers compare available packages and make informed decisions based on the latest pricing trends.

PTA encouraged consumers to regularly visit the Consumer Awareness section of its website, as well as the websites of mobile operators, for updated tariff information and package price trends.

The regulator said the initiative reflects its commitment to protecting consumer interests and promoting greater transparency in Pakistan’s telecom sector.