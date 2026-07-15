The Biggest Team Acquisition in South Asian PUBG Mobile History

ISLAMABAD — Walee has officially acquired 4Thrives, the reigning PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2026 Champions, marking a significant step in the company’s continued expansion into competitive gaming and esports. Supported by Quick TopUps and BigBaat, the acquisition reinforces Walee’s commitment to building and supporting the next generation of digital entertainment and competitive sports in Pakistan and beyond.

Over the past few years, Walee has established itself as a key player in the sports and digital media landscape through strategic investments, partnerships, and community-driven initiatives. Following its growing presence in traditional sports, the company is now accelerating its efforts in esports—one of the fastest-growing entertainment industries globally.

Fresh off their PMGO 2026 victory, 4Thrives has earned recognition as one of the world’s leading PUBG Mobile teams and secured qualification for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 in Paris, France. Their championship-winning performance has cemented their status as one of the most successful teams to emerge from South Asia.

“This acquisition reflects our belief in the future of esports and the incredible talent emerging from our region,” said a spokesperson for Walee. “We’ve spent years building communities around sports, entertainment, and digital content. Bringing 4Thrives into our ecosystem is a natural next step as we continue investing in platforms, talent, and opportunities that can help elevate Pakistan’s presence on the global esports stage.”

The acquisition also brings together Walee’s broader ecosystem. Through Quick TopUps, gamers will gain access to exclusive experiences, rewards, and activations, while BigBaat will help connect fans with the team through content, live streams, community engagement, and behind-the-scenes storytelling.

For 4Thrives, the partnership represents an opportunity to build on their recent success while gaining access to long-term support and resources as they prepare for the biggest tournament of their careers.

“Winning PMGO was a defining moment for us, but our journey is far from over,” said a representative of 4Thrives. “The Esports World Cup is our next challenge, and we’re excited to begin this new chapter with Walee, QuickTopUps, and BigBaat as we continue representing our fans and our region on the world stage.”

As the countdown to EWC 2026 begins, 4Thrives Walee will carry the momentum of a world championship victory into the biggest esports event in the world—representing not only a team, but the growing ambition of Pakistan’s esports ecosystem.