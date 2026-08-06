New Mdcat 2026 Date Announced As Pmdc Postpones Entry Test

Just weeks before thousands of students were set to sit in most competitive entrance exams, the countdown suddenly changed. Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) postponed MDCAT 2026, giving aspiring doctors and dentists extra time as the nationwide test was rescheduled from August 16.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced that the entry test, originally scheduled for August 16, will now be conducted on September 20, 2026.

MDCAT 2026

🚨ایم ڈی کیٹ امتخانات کے خلاف درخواست پر سماعت طلبا کا لاہور ہائیکورٹ میں داخلے کی اجازت نہ ملنے پر ہائیکورٹ کے مرکزی گیٹ پراحتجاج،

ہم صرف کیس کی کارروائی دیکھنے ائے ہیں ، ہمارے مستقبل کا سوال ہے طلبا کا پولیس اہلکار سے مکالمہ

صرف پیٹنشر اندر جائے گا ،پولیس اہلکار۔۔ pic.twitter.com/7hJ0cSpKjB — Ali Tanoli (@alitanoli889) August 6, 2026

PMDC said the decision was taken following instructions from the prime minister to ensure the examination is held in a smooth, secure and transparent manner while providing greater facilitation to candidates nationwide.

The council clarified that the change applies only to the examination date. All previously announced rules, eligibility criteria, test arrangements and admission procedures will remain unchanged unless PMDC issues a fresh notification.

With the revised schedule, medical aspirants have gained an additional five weeks to continue their preparation for one of Pakistan’s most competitive entrance examinations.

PMDC has urged students, parents and educational institutions to follow only its official website and verified communication channels for future announcements, examination instructions and any additional updates related to MDCAT 2026.

The regulatory body also thanked stakeholders for their patience and cooperation, while expressing regret over any inconvenience caused by the postponement, saying the revised timeline is intended to strengthen the integrity and smooth conduct of the nationwide examination.