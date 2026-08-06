Bise Faisalabad Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has officially published the SSC (Matric) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette, giving thousands of students across the region access to their complete examination results.

Faisalabad Board Class 10 Gazette 2026

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The release of the gazette marks a significant milestone for matric students, bringing an end to weeks of anticipation. Students, parents, schools, and educational institutions can now review the official results, including marks, grades, roll numbers, institutions, and overall examination status.

Before announcing the complete results, BISE Faisalabad unveiled the names of the students who secured top positions in the SSC Part II (10th Class) First Annual Examination 2026. The merit list recognizes candidates who demonstrated exceptional academic performance and achieved the highest cumulative scores.

To ensure a fair assessment of students’ achievements, the board prepares its overall merit list by combining marks obtained in SSC Part I and SSC Part II. This method reflects consistent academic performance over the entire two-year matric programme rather than relying solely on the final-year examination.

In addition to the overall position holders, BISE Faisalabad has also honored outstanding students in the Science and Humanities groups, while separate merit categories recognize the highest-performing male and female candidates.

The official gazette serves as the board’s complete record of the examination results. Each entry includes essential details such as the student’s roll number, name, educational institution, total marks out of 1,200, grades, and examination status.

Available in PDF format, the gazette can be downloaded by students, parents, and schools for result verification, academic record-keeping, and admission purposes. With the publication of the results, educational institutions can now begin the next phase of admissions, while successful candidates prepare to take the next step in their academic journey.