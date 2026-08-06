Sahiwal Board Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 PDF Download

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has released the SSC (Matric) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette, allowing students, parents, teachers, and schools to access the complete Class 10 result record in one place. If you are looking for your result, want to verify a student’s marks, or need the official result record for school or admission purposes, the BISE Sahiwal Matric Gazette 2026 is the quickest and most reliable source.

Download BISE Sahiwal Matric Gazette 2026 PDF

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The official gazette is available in PDF format and contains the complete results of all candidates who appeared in the SSC First Annual Examination 2026.

Download the BISE Sahiwal Matric Gazette 2026 PDF here:

[Insert Official Gazette Download Link]

What Is Included in the Gazette?

The BISE Sahiwal gazette provides detailed examination information for every candidate, including:

Student’s roll number

Candidate’s full name

School or educational institution

Total marks obtained (out of 1,200)

Subject-wise performance

Grades and overall result status

Position and merit details (where applicable)

Merit List and Position Holders

Alongside the gazette, BISE Sahiwal has also announced the SSC Part II (10th Class) merit list for the First Annual Examination 2026.

The board prepares the overall merit by combining marks secured in SSC Part I and SSC Part II, ensuring that the rankings reflect students’ cumulative performance over the two-year matric programme.

The merit lists include:

Overall top position holders

Science group achievers

Humanities group achievers

Highest-scoring male students

Highest-scoring female students

Who Can Use the Gazette?

The official gazette is useful for:

Students checking their complete results

Parents verifying their children’s performance

Schools confirming students’ examination records

Colleges reviewing admission credentials

Teachers and educational institutions maintaining official academic records

The gazette is the board’s official result document and serves as a trusted source for verifying examination outcomes. It provides complete candidate information in a single file, making it useful for admissions, academic record-keeping, and future reference.