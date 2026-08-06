Bise Rawalpindi Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

The wait is finally over for thousands of students as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has officially released the Matric (SSC) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette, giving candidates access to their complete results.

Rawalpindi Board Matric Gazette

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The gazette features the detailed record of every student who appeared in the examination, allowing candidates, parents, and schools to check marks, grades, and overall performance with ease.

Ahead of the full result announcement, BISE Rawalpindi also honored its highest-achieving students by unveiling the SSC Part II (10th Class) position holders for the First Annual Examination 2026. The announcement recognizes students who delivered exceptional academic performances this year.

The board prepares its overall merit list by combining marks obtained in SSC Part I and SSC Part II, ensuring that the rankings reflect consistent performance throughout the two-year matric programme.

In addition to the overall top positions, the merit list also celebrates outstanding performers in the Science and Humanities groups, as well as the top-scoring male and female candidates.

The official gazette and merit list provide complete details, including each student’s roll number, name, educational institution, and total marks out of 1,200. Available in PDF format, the documents can be downloaded free of cost, enabling students, parents, and schools to review the results and applaud the remarkable achievements of this year’s matric graduates.