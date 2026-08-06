Bise Sargodha Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has officially released the SSC (Matric) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette. Students can now check the complete record of their results and see how they performed in one of the most significant milestones of their academic journey.

Sargodha Board Matric Gazette 2026

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The official gazette provides detailed results for all candidates who appeared in the 2026 matric examinations. From checking marks and grades to confirming pass status and searching for classmates’ results, the gazette serves as the board’s complete and authentic result record.

Alongside the gazette, BISE Sargodha has also published the merit list for the SSC Part II (10th Class) First Annual Examination 2026, recognizing students who delivered outstanding academic performances. The merit rankings are prepared by combining marks obtained in SSC Part I and SSC Part II, ensuring that the final positions reflect consistent achievement throughout both years of matriculation.

In addition to the overall top position holders, the board has acknowledged exceptional performers in the Science and Humanities groups. Separate merit categories have also been issued to honor the highest-scoring male and female students, highlighting excellence across different academic streams.

The gazette includes essential information for every candidate, including the roll number, student’s name, educational institution, total marks out of 1,200, grades, and final examination status. Released in PDF format, it can be easily downloaded and used by students, parents, and schools for result verification, record-keeping, and future admission requirements.

With the official gazette now available, students can quickly access their results, celebrate their achievements, and start planning for the next phase of their education. Parents and educational institutions can also use the document to verify academic records and assist students as they prepare for admission to intermediate classes.