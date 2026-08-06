BISE Multan Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 PDF Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has officially released the SSC (Matric) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette, providing students with access to the complete results of the Class 10 examinations.

Multan Board Class 10 Gazette 2026

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The official gazette contains detailed result records for all candidates who appeared in the annual matric exams. Students, parents, and educational institutions can use the document to verify marks, grades, pass status, and other examination details.

Ahead of the publication of the complete results, BISE Multan also announced the position holders for the SSC Part II (10th Class) First Annual Examination 2026. The merit list recognizes students who delivered outstanding academic performances during this year’s examinations.

To determine the overall rankings, the board combines marks obtained in SSC Part I and SSC Part II, ensuring that the final merit reflects students’ cumulative performance throughout the two-year matric programme.

In addition to the overall top positions, BISE Multan has also acknowledged high achievers in the Science and Humanities groups, as well as the highest-scoring male and female students.

The official merit list includes important information such as each student’s roll number, name, educational institution, and total marks out of 1,200. Both the gazette and the merit list have been made available in PDF format, allowing students, parents, and schools to download, review, and maintain an official record of the 2026 matric examination results.