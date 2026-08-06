Bise Gujranwala Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

GUJRANWALA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala officially published Matric (SSC) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette, providing the complete results of candidates who appeared in this year’s examinations.

BISE Gujranwala Matric Gazette 2026

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The gazette serves as a comprehensive record of the results, allowing students, parents, and educational institutions to verify individual marks and examination outcomes.

Ahead of the release of the complete results, BISE Gujranwala also announced the names of the highest achievers in the SSC Part II (10th Class) First Annual Examination 2026.

The board determines the overall merit by combining students’ marks from SSC Part I and SSC Part II, ensuring the rankings reflect academic performance across both years of matriculation.

Besides announcing the overall top three positions, BISE Gujranwala has also recognized outstanding performers in the Science and Humanities groups, along with the highest-scoring male and female students.

The official merit list includes each student’s roll number, name, educational institution, and total marks out of 1,200. The gazette and merit list are available in PDF format, enabling students, parents, and schools to download, review, and share the complete results and celebrate this year’s top performers.