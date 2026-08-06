Bise Dg Khan Board Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

Thousands of students can now check their matric examination records as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan has officially released the SSC (Matric) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette, making the complete Class 10 results available through its official publication.

DG Khan Board Class 10 Gazette 2026 Download

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The release of the gazette marks the final phase of the 2026 matric result announcement, allowing students, parents, schools, and colleges to access verified examination records. Candidates can review their marks, grades, overall result status, and other key academic details from a single official source.

Alongside the gazette, BISE DG Khan has also published the SSC Part II (10th Class) merit list to recognize students who achieved outstanding academic success in the First Annual Examination 2026. The board has announced merit positions for the overall top achievers, as well as separate categories for the Science and Humanities groups and the highest-scoring male and female students.

To ensure fair and comprehensive rankings, BISE DG Khan prepares its merit list by combining students’ performance in SSC Part I and SSC Part II. This cumulative assessment reflects consistent academic achievement throughout the two-year matric programme rather than relying on the results of a single examination.

The official gazette contains complete information for every candidate, including the roll number, student’s name, educational institution, total marks out of 1,200, grades, subject-wise marks (where applicable), and final examination status. Published in PDF format, the gazette can be downloaded for result verification, academic record-keeping, and admission purposes.

The release of the gazette also provides educational institutions with an authenticated record of students’ performance, enabling colleges to begin the admission process for intermediate classes based on officially declared results.

Students are advised to download the official gazette, verify their examination details carefully, and keep a copy for future academic and documentation requirements. With the result process now complete, successful candidates can begin planning the next stage of their educational journey with confidence.