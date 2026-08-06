PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir leave for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marsha Asim Munir, will visit Saudi Arabia today until August 8.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed it while addressing the weekly press briefing, adding that the premier will also be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of ongoing bilateral engagement between the two countries.

The FO spokesperson also rejected statements from India regarding the elections of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. He said India had no moral or legal standing to comment on the democratic process in Azad Kashmir.

The spokesperson also said Pakistan was working with friendly countries to address issues related to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. He appreciated Oman’s role in efforts aimed at reducing tensions and resolving differences, describing Muscat’s initiatives as sincere and constructive.

Tahir Andrabi further stated that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions with the Saudi Foreign Minister on July 30. He added that Dar also spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister about the regional situation and extended an invitation for a visit to Pakistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Ishaq Dar also undertook an important visit to Jordan during the week, where he participated in a key meeting in Amman focused on Palestine, particularly developments concerning Jerusalem.

He added that the deputy prime minister held meetings on the sidelines with foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries and also participated in the R4 meeting as part of Pakistan’s continued diplomatic outreach.