Bahawalpur Board Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has officially released the SSC (Matric) First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette, making the complete Class 10 results available for students across the board’s jurisdiction.

<br />

The release of the official gazette marks the conclusion of the matric result process, allowing candidates to access their complete examination record through the board’s authenticated publication. Students can now review their marks, grades, roll number, subject-wise performance (where applicable), total score out of 1,200, institution details, and overall result status in one place.

Result day often brings a mix of excitement, anticipation, and nervousness. While many students will be celebrating their success, others may not have achieved the outcome they hoped for. Regardless of the result, matric is only one stage of an academic journey, and every student has opportunities ahead to learn, grow, and achieve future goals.

Alongside the gazette, BISE Bahawalpur has also published the SSC Part II (10th Class) merit list, recognizing students who delivered exceptional performances in the First Annual Examination 2026. The board prepares the merit rankings by combining marks obtained in SSC Part I and SSC Part II, ensuring that the final positions reflect consistent academic achievement over the two-year matric programme.

In addition to the overall top position holders, the board has acknowledged outstanding performers in the Science and Humanities groups, while separate merit lists have been issued for the highest-scoring male and female students.

The official BISE Bahawalpur Matric Gazette 2026 has been released in PDF format, allowing students, parents, schools, and colleges to download the complete result record for verification, academic documentation, and admission purposes.