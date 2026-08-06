BISE Lahore Matric Class 10 Gazette 2026 PDF Download

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Thursday issued the official gazette for matric results 2026.

285,587 candidates applied for the first annual examination, while 282,308 appeared. A total of 182,186 students passed the exams.

BISE Lahore Results Gazette 2026

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A day earlier, Lahore board announced the top-performing students in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II First Annual Examination 2026, ahead of the official declaration of the matric results.

BISE Lahore Toppers

Amina Mahboob secured the overall first position with 1,192 marks out of 1,200. Muhammad Qasim stood second after scoring 1,191 marks, while Azwa Javed earned the third position with 1,190 marks.

BISE Lahore announced the position holders for the SSC Part 2 (10th Class) Annual Examination 2026, recognizing the students who achieved the highest overall marks before the release of the complete matric results.

The board, which oversees matric examinations in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib, prepares the merit list by combining students’ marks from SSC Part 1 and Part 2. This ensures the rankings reflect academic performance across both years of matriculation.

The list includes the top three overall positions, as well as outstanding performers in the Science and Humanities groups and among male and female students. Each entry contains the student’s roll number, name, institution, and total marks out of 1,200. The official PDF can be downloaded free of charge, allowing students, parents, and schools to view and share the achievements of this year’s top scorers.