BISE Lahore class 10th results today – Where to check online

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore is all set to announce the results of the matric or SSC First Annual Examination 2026 today, August 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

Students will be able to access their results through multiple official channels.

How to Check Results online

The results will be available on the official BISE Lahore website.

AI Chatbot for Results

The Lahore board has introduced the BISE Lahore AI Chatbot, an innovative digital initiative designed to enhance student services through artificial intelligence.

Students appearing in the SSC First Annual Examination 2026 can now access their examination results instantly by visiting chatbot.biselahore.com and entering their 6-digit Roll Number.

“This initiative reflects BISE Lahore’s commitment to digital transformation and excellence in public service by providing students with modern, efficient, and accessible educational services,” the board said.

Result Gazette

In addition, the class 10 results 2026 will be published in the BISE Lahore Gazette.

Digital Result Card

Regular students will also be able to get their digital result cards through their institutions log-in when they will be available online.