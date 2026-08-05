Naqvi calls for Independent Review of all Ministries amid ‘Collapsed System’ debate

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called for independent performance audit of every federal ministry, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to have all ministries evaluated by a third party and release the findings publicly in what could become one of the government’s biggest accountability exercises.

Speaking with Geo News, Naqvi said he would personally recommend that the prime minister order an impartial review of the performance of all federal cabinet ministers, arguing that transparency should not remain confined to political slogans. “The performance of every ministry should be examined by an independent third party, and the results should be placed before the people,” he said.

He also dismissed speculation about political instability, insisting that the current government would complete its full five-year constitutional term and that the existing democratic setup was not going anywhere.

Responding to criticism over his rapid political rise, the interior minister brushed aside the remarks with a smile, saying he appreciated those who claimed he had accomplished in just three years what normally takes three decades.

His latest push for accountability comes only days after he delivered one of his strongest critiques of Pakistan’s governance structure, declaring that the country’s decades-old administrative model had effectively “collapsed” and could no longer meet the needs of its citizens.

Addressing the Pakistan Economic Summit 2026 in Islamabad last week, Naqvi argued that Pakistan could not escape recurring political and economic crises without fundamental structural reforms. He proposed creating additional administrative units or provinces, saying decentralisation was essential to improve governance, speed up public service delivery, ensure timely justice, and empower future generations.

Minister urged political parties to move beyond political divisions and build a national consensus on constitutional and governance reforms, warning that delaying difficult decisions would only prolong the country’s challenges. He said the younger generation was demanding merit, justice, and equal opportunities rather than symbolic relief packages, stipends, or free electronic devices.

Referring to a term recently used for Generation Z following student protests in India, he remarked that if these so-called “cockroaches” united, they had the power to “turn everything upside down.” Naqvi also shared insights from discussions with traders and business leaders representing Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and other regions during the summit. According to him, participants acknowledged Pakistan’s vast economic potential while identifying governance failures as one of the biggest obstacles to sustainable growth.