Ajk Election Winner Rukhsar Ahmed On Uk Police Bail Over 1990s Child Abuse Case

ISLAMABAD – PML-N leader Rukhsar Ahmed’s political comeback in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been overshadowed by an old controversy in UK. The case stemmed from historic child abuse claims dating back to the 1990s in Manchester. The case has put the newly elected lawmaker under scrutiny as British authorities continue their investigation, The Guardian reported.

Rukhsar Ahmed, who bagged AJK LA-4 seat with 22,376 votes, was reportedly detained by Manchester Police in 2024 over claims involving the alleged rape and trafficking of vulnerable young girls in Manchester.

The allegations relate to events said to have taken place decades ago, during the early 90s, when politician was living in the Rusholme area of Manchester. Police are investigating claims made by several women who allege they suffered sexual abuse while they were children in care.

Detectives questioned Ahmed after at least two women came forward with allegations that he was involved in serious offences, including rape and child trafficking. Ahmed was later released on police bail while inquiries continued.

The controversy emerged just as Ahmed returned to the political stage in Pakistan. After spending five years away from elected office, Ahmed secured victory from the LA-4 Mirpur-IV constituency in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. However, his political comeback has coincided with questions over his ongoing legal situation in Britain.

Rukhsar Ahmed was expected to appear at Manchester police station last month as part of his bail conditions but did not attend, with his side citing health issues and saying he was unable to fly. The situation attracted further attention after images appeared on social media showing Ahmed attending political gatherings and election events in Mirpur during the same period.

Manchester Police reportedly attempted to impose stricter travel restrictions on Ahmed while he remained on bail, but a judge rejected additional measures in July 2024.

Authorities are expected to require Ahmed’s appearance for further bail proceedings within the coming weeks. If he fails to comply with police requirements, investigators could seek stronger legal action, including an arrest warrant or possible extradition process.

Before his return to politics, Ahmed was a recognised figure among parts of Manchester’s Pakistani community. He lived in the city for many years and remained connected with residents, particularly those from Azad Kashmir. Supporters have described him as an influential community figure who helped people and maintained strong public links.

Ahmed also owned Gujjar Palace, a former restaurant located near Manchester’s famous Curry Mile. The restaurant was once considered a gathering place for members of the Pakistani community, although it is now reportedly closed.

The British newspaper when contacted AJK leaders, but these PML-N leaders said no prior knowledge of serious allegations. The party figure said he had only heard about Ahmed’s associations in Manchester during the 90s but was unaware that such serious accusations had been raised against him. Ahmed has not issued a detailed public response to the allegations.

The case renewed attention on historic grooming gang investigations in the UK and comes amid continuing debate over how authorities deal with decades-old allegations of child sexual exploitation.