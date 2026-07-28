AJK elections 2026 first phase – Full list of winners, runner-ups

MIRPUR – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken the lead in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections according to unofficial and unconfirmed results

.Polling was held on Monday across 13 constituencies in Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber districts of the Mirpur Division. Voting officially ended at 5pm, but an additional one-hour extension was given before the polling process concluded.

The counting of votes is now underway, with unofficial and unconfirmed results being released gradually.

According to the available results from 11 out of the 13 constituencies in the Mirpur Division, PML-N candidates have won eight seats, while PPP candidates have secured three seats.

The results are still unofficial and subject to final confirmation by the relevant election authorities.

Complete List of Winners: Unofficial Results

1. LA-1 Mirpur-1 — Azhar Sadiq (PML-N) — 15,427 votes

2. LA-2 Mirpur-2 — Qasim Majeed (PPP) — 12,904 votes

3. LA-3 Mirpur-3 — Chaudhry Yasir Sultan (PPP) — 11,676 votes

4. LA-4 Mirpur-4 — Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed (PML-N) — 20,172 votes

5. LA-5 Bhimber-1 — Waqar Ahmed Noor (PML-N) — 30,259 votes

6. LA-7 Bhimber-3 — Chaudhry Tariq Farooq (PML-N) — 35,490 votes

7. LA-8 Kotli-1 — Zafar Iqbal Malik (PPP) — 19,535 votes

8. LA-9 Kotli-2 — Umair Naeem (PML-N) — 31,080 votes

9. 11. LA-11 Kotli-4 — Muhammad Asif (PML-N) — 26,190 votes

10. 12. LA-12 Kotli-5 — Muhammad Riaz Khan (PML-N) — 35,168 votes

11. 13. LA-13 Kotli-6 — Raja Ayaz Ahmed Khan (PML-N) — 21,856 votes

Runner-Ups (Unofficial Results) – AJK Elections 2026 First Phase

1. LA-1 Mirpur-1 — Muhammad Afsar Shahid (PPP) — 9,832 votes

2. LA-2 Mirpur-2 — Azeem Bakhsh Chaudhry (PML-N) — 8,182 votes

3. LA-3 Mirpur-3 — Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed (PML-N) — 9,832 votes

4. LA-4 Mirpur-4 — Chaudhry Sohail Arshad (PPP) — 13,865 votes

5. LA-5 Bhimber-1 — Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf (PPP) — 29,574 votes

6. LA-7 Bhimber-3 — Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq (Independent) — 25,100 votes

7. LA-8 Kotli-1 — Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan (PML-N) — 11,966 votes

8. LA-9 Kotli-2 — Javed Iqbal Budhanvi (PPP) — 28,509 votes

9. LA-11 Kotli-4 — Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq (PPP) — 21,751 votes

10. LA-12 Kotli-5 — Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin (PPP) — 30,320 votes

11. LA-13 Kotli-6 — Nisar Ansar Abdali (IPP) — 15,859 votes

Counting Underway in Two Constituencies

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Razzaq is leading in LA-6 Bhimber-2.

Results from 100 out of 195 polling stations show Chaudhry Muhammad Razzaq with 21,210 votes, while Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Ali Shan Chaudhry is in second place with 11,354 votes.

In LA-10 Kotli-3, unofficial results from 36 out of 169 polling stations indicate that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin is ahead with 6,999 votes.

PML-N candidate Fateh Mahmood-ul-Hassan is currently in second place with 3,560 votes.