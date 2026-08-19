Islamabad woman killed by family for rejecting forced marriage

ISLAMABAD – A woman was allegedly killed by her family in Islamabad after refusing to accept a forced marriage within the jurisdiction of Nilore Police Station.

The woman, identified as Hina, had been forced to marry a man named Naveed Hassan in November 2025 against her wishes. She was reportedly unhappy with the marriage and later moved to Lahore obtained khula through the court.

Hina’s father brought her from Lahore to Islamabad. Before taking her home, he reportedly gave an undertaking on 13 August 2026 at a police station stating that his daughter would not be forced into another marriage.

The father had also sought the cancellation of a first information report registered against unidentified individuals following a complaint by Hina’s husband.

Hina’s father had reached an agreement with his daughter and assured her that she would not be harmed before bringing her to the family home.

However, shortly after she arrived, family members allegedly killed her.

The incident has raised serious concerns over violence against women who resist forced marriages. The case reportedly occurred in the limits of Nilore Police Station in Islamabad.