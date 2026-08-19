Pml N Senator Abid Sher Ali Marries Woman From Haripur In Islamabad Ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Abid Sher Ali has married for the second time, with his nikah ceremony held in Islamabad.

The ceremony took place at a local hotel in the federal capital and was attended by his father, Chaudhry Sher Ali, his brothers and other close relatives.

Abid Sher Ali’s new wife belongs to a family from Haripur.

The senator’s first wife passed away several years ago. His latest marriage marks a new chapter in his personal life.

The nikah ceremony was attended by close family members, with the gathering remaining a private family occasion.

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali is a Pakistani politician who has been serving in the Senate of Pakistan since January 16, 2026.

His political career includes several years in the National Assembly, where he represented the constituency from 2002 until 2018. He later held federal government positions, serving as Minister of State for Water and Power between 2013 and 2017 and subsequently as Minister of State for Power from August 2017 to May 2018.

In December 2025, Abid Sher Ali secured election to the Senate on the ticket of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), beginning his current tenure in the upper house in January 2026.