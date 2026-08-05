Pakistan High Commission in London holds seminar to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

LONDON – The Pakistan High Commission organised a seminar and webinar on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, with participants reiterating Islamabad’s position on India’s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was attended by British parliamentarians, including Lord Qurban Hussain, Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, Afzal Khan MP and Adnan Hussain MP, along with community leaders and social activists.

Those present included Councillor Yasmine Dar, UK-Pakistan Kashmiri Councillors Forum Chairman Liaqat Ali MBE, Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain, and former Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Mohammad Nadeem.

Speakers at the seminar criticised India’s revocation of Article 370, calling it an illegal and unconstitutional step. They expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and called for what they described as an end to human rights violations in IIOJK.

The participants stressed the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. They also suggested a roadmap focused on engaging policymakers and international stakeholders to support a lasting settlement.

In his keynote address, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Tipu Usman urged the international community, particularly the UK, to play a role in supporting a resolution of the dispute.

He called on India to reverse the measures taken on August 5, 2019, restore the rights and special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and honour UN Security Council resolutions regarding the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Messages from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were also read out during the seminar.

The participants observed a minute of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives in Kashmir.