BISE Sahiwal class 10 SSC results 2026 announced: Check online

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal officially unveiled much-awaited 10th Class Result 2026 on Thursday as students are rushing online and on their phones to find out how they performed in the crucial Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams.

BISE Sahiwal Check Result

Matric students of the Sahiwal board can visit the official website to get their results online.

Sahiwal Board Matric Result 2026 SMS

In SMS, write your roll number and send it to 800292 to get the results.

Sahiwal Matric Gazette 2026

The complete result gazette 2026 of Sahiwal Matric Board is available for download here. Stay updated.

Punjab Boards Results

All Punjab boards have published their Matric results today, including: