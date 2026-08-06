Gujranwala board matric results 2026 today: Ways to check online

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala announced results for Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examinations 2026 as students across the Gujranwala division who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams are excited and anxious to know their marks.

Check BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2026

Students can visit the official website of the Gujranwala board to check their results online.

BISE Gujranwala SMS CODE for result

Students can send their roll number to 800299 and receive their result via SMS within seconds.

Matric Gazette 2026 Gujranwala Board

The official gazette 2026 will be available available for download once it is released by the board. Students, schools, and educational institutions are advised to stay tuned to the board’s announcements for further updates.

Punjab Boards Matric Results 2026

Students are encouraged to keep their roll numbers ready and ensure a stable internet connection when checking results online.