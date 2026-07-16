MDCAT 2026 Test registration update

LAHORE – More than 138,000 students have registered for the MDCAT 2026 examination, which is required for admission to medical and dental colleges across Pakistan.

The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test will be conducted simultaneously across the country on Sunday, August 16, at 10am.

The responsibility for conducting the test has been assigned to different institutions in various regions. In Punjab, the University of Health Sciences Lahore will oversee the examination process, while Sukkur IBA will manage arrangements in Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the test will be conducted under the supervision of Khyber Medical University, while Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta has been assigned responsibility for Balochistan.

For Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the examination arrangements have been assigned to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad. The same university will also oversee the MDCAT test centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) said an additional test centre will be established in Islamabad for students from Balochistan. The facility, arranged by Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, will benefit candidates holding Balochistan domicile.

The PMDC stated that registration with the regular fee continued until July 13, while candidates can submit applications with a late fee until July 18.

The MDCAT is conducted for students seeking admission to medical and dental colleges, with thousands of candidates appearing every year for entry into professional health education programmes.