Jazz shares update on Internet Slowdowns amid submarine cable fault

ISLAMABAD – Internet users across Pakistan may continue to experience slower speeds and intermittent connectivity after a fault in the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) international submarine cable disrupted the country’s international internet traffic.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that the outage has affected international connectivity, leading to service degradation for users on multiple networks.

Telecom company Jazz said it is closely monitoring the situation and has mobilized its technical teams to limit the impact on customers. The telecom operator is working with upstream international connectivity partners to reroute internet traffic through alternative international links while repairs to the damaged submarine cable are underway.

The company said these contingency measures are aimed at maintaining service continuity and reducing disruption until the affected cable is restored.

Jazz is also coordinating with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Transworld Associates, and other relevant stakeholders to monitor restoration efforts and support the recovery of normal internet services.

Customers have been advised that updates on the situation will be shared through Jazz and JazzWorld’s official communication channels as restoration work progresses.