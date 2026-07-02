Pakistan hit by Internet Slowdown as users report major disruptions

KARACHI – If your internet feels slow today, you are not alone, as users across Pakistan are reporting widespread connectivity issues, with many experiencing sluggish speeds and disruptions.

The complaints of slow internet speeds are not from one region, as users across multiple cities struggle with disrupted online connectivity on late Thursday.

Internet monitoring platform Downdetector said internet services have been affected in several parts of the country, leaving thousands of users facing difficulties while browsing, streaming, working, and accessing online services.

Slow Internet in Pakistan

The exact cause of the slowdown remains unclear. So far, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any official statement explaining the disruption or providing a timeline for restoration.

Frustration continues to grow on social media, where users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to report sluggish internet speeds and demand answers.

With no official explanation yet, questions are mounting over the reason behind the nationwide connectivity issues as users await a response from authorities.