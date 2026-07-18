Google Pixel 11: Check Price Leak, AI Features and Full Specs of Pro, Fold models

Google’s next-generation Pixel smartphones could arrive with noticeably higher price tags, but the tech giant appears ready to justify the increase with a major push toward AI-first experiences, upgraded hardware, and larger storage options.

Just weeks before Google’s launch event, a fresh wave of leaks revealed what could be the complete pricing and configuration of the upcoming Pixel 11 lineup. If the reports are accurate, nearly every model in the series will become more expensive, while Google shifts its strategy from building smartphones with AI features to creating smartphones powered by AI at their core.

The Pixel 11 family is expected to include four devices: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to launch at $899 for the 256GB storage variant paired with 12GB RAM. A 512GB version is expected to cost $1,019.

Although the base model could see a $100 price hike compared to the Pixel 10, buyers may receive double the starting storage, with Google reportedly dropping the 128GB option in favor of 256GB as the new entry-level configuration while biggest surprise in the leak concerns the Pixel 11 Pro lineup.

Model Storage RAM Expected Price Google Pixel 11 256GB 12GB $899 512GB 12GB $1,019 Google Pixel 11 Pro 256GB 12GB $1,099 512GB 16GB $1,219 1TB 16GB $1,449 Google Pixel 11 Pro XL 256GB 12GB $1,299 512GB 16GB* $1,419 1TB 16GB* $1,649 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 256GB Not specified $1,899 512GB Not specified $2,019 1TB Not specified $2,249

Pixel 11 Pro is rumored to start at $1,099 for the 256GB model with 12GB RAM. The 512GB variant may feature 16GB RAM and retail for $1,219, while the flagship 1TB version could reach $1,449. The larger Pixel 11 Pro XL is also expected to carry premium pricing, beginning at $1,299 for 256GB, followed by $1,419 for the 512GB model and $1,649 for the 1TB variant.

Interestingly, leaks suggest Google may reduce the base memory on both Pro models from 16GB to 12GB RAM, a move that could spark debate despite the higher prices.

According to the leak, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may start at $1,899 for 256GB of storage. The 512GB model could cost $2,019, while the top-end 1TB version is expected to reach $2,249, roughly $100 more than its predecessor. Beyond pricing, the biggest story surrounding the Pixel 11 series is Google’s reported AI strategy.

The smartphones are expected to debut with Android 17, an operating system designed around Google Gemini rather than treating AI as just another feature. Instead of simply answering questions or generating text, Gemini is rumored to function as a proactive AI agent capable of opening apps, completing tasks, learning user habits, and automating everyday actions.

The move shows Google’s ambition to redefine how people interact with smartphones by reducing dependence on traditional app navigation. Powering the Pixel 11 lineup is expected to be the new Tensor G6 chipset, reportedly Google’s first flagship processor manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung.

The shift could improve overall performance, battery efficiency, and thermal management while supporting more demanding AI workloads. Google is also rumored to replace Samsung’s modem with the MediaTek M90, a change aimed at improving network stability, connectivity, and cloud-based AI responsiveness.

Leaks indicate Google will retain its triple rear camera system featuring 50MP + 48MP + 50MP sensors, although the primary sensor is expected to receive hardware improvements. A notable change may come on the front, where every Pixel 11 model is rumored to feature a 13MP selfie camera, replacing the higher-resolution front sensors previously found on Pro models.