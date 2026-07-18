Lahore Bakery Manager held after Staff rough up woman over Spoiled Sandwich

KARACHI – A customer complaint turned violent in Lahore after a woman was allegedly assaulted while attempting to return a spoiled sandwich at bakery in the Gulshan Ravi area which led to a police case, and arrest of one suspect.

According to police, the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim, Anam, against bakery manager Bilal and several other individuals. In her statement, Anam alleged that she visited the bakery to return a spoiled sandwich, but the staff refused to accept it.

She claimed that when she protested, the situation escalated and the accused verbally abused her, hurled obscene language, tore her clothes, and slapped her inside the bakery. The incident goes viral after CCTV footage surfaced, allegedly showing heated dispute between the woman and bakery employees. The footage has become a key piece of evidence as investigators examine the sequence of events.

لاہور، گلشن راوی کے علاقہ میں خراب سینڈوچ کی واپسی کے معاملے پر جھگڑا، خاتون نے مالمو بیکری ملازم کو تھپڑا مارا جس کے بعد ملازم نے خاتون پر تھپڑوں کی بارش کردی،ایف آئی آر درج، خاتون کے مطابق اس کے کپڑے بھی پھاڑے گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/cguwp3soOs — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) July 17, 2026

Police confirmed the arrest of one suspect, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Officials said the investigation is continuing from multiple angles, including the review of CCTV footage and witness statements.

SP Iqbal Town Division Sidra Khan said legal proceedings are in progress and all evidence is being thoroughly examined to ensure a fair investigation.

Lahore Police officials said violence against women would not be tolerated under any circumstances, warning that those found responsible would face strict legal action in accordance with the law. The case reignited debate over customer rights, workplace conduct, and the safety of women in public places, with many calling for swift accountability if the allegations are proven.