Iranian Rial crashes to Record Low amid US-Iran War; Check Latest Update

WASHINGTON – The recent conflict between the US and Iran, coupled with tightening economic sanctions and escalating regional tensions, dealt a severe blow to Iran’s economy, sending Iranian rial to its weakest level on record and intensifying fears of prolonged financial crisis.

Data shows Iranian rial staging modest recovery in recent weeks, it continues to trade at historically depressed levels, showing deep economic scars left by months of geopolitical turmoil.

At height of military tensions in April 2026, Iranian currency suffered its sharpest collapse in history, with one US dollar soaring to nearly 1.81 million Iranian rials in the open market. The unprecedented depreciation triggered panic across financial markets as investors rushed to convert their savings into U.S. dollars and gold, while confidence in the national currency deteriorated rapidly.

Iranian Rial to PKR

In June, Pakistanis bought 3 trillion Iranian Rials amid improving ties between Iran and US. The renewed optimism surrounding Iran’s economic outlook has triggered unprecedented rush among Pakistani buyers, particularly from the middle-income segment, who are betting on further appreciation in the Iranian currency.

In mid July, 1 Crore Iranian Rial is available around Rs6500-7500 PKR.

After ceasefire, limited diplomatic engagement, and intervention by Iran’s central bank in the foreign exchange market, the rial managed to recover part of its losses. Despite this improvement, economists caution that the currency remains significantly weaker than in previous years and continues to reflect the fragile state of the country’s economy.

Analysts point to combination of US sanctions, declining foreign investment, mounting pressure on oil exports, persistently high inflation, and surging demand for dollars as the primary drivers behind the rial’s collapse. The recent conflict has further amplified these structural challenges, placing extraordinary pressure on Iran’s financial system.

The renewed regional instability or additional sanctions could once again send the rial into freefall. Conversely, meaningful diplomatic progress, a relaxation of international sanctions, and stronger oil export revenues could provide much-needed support and help stabilize the currency.

Despite recent rebound from its record low, financial experts say it is far too early to declare the crisis over. They believe the rial’s future will largely depend on political developments, diplomatic negotiations, and the government’s ability to restore investor confidence and economic stability.