Transporters raise Freight Charges by 15% after big increase in Diesel Price

KARACHI – Another blow to transport sector as Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA) announced 15 percent increase in goods transport freight charges amid soaring fuel prices, mounting taxes, and what it described as the government’s failure to provide relief to transporters.

The announcement comes after government jacked up petroleum prices, raising fears of a fresh wave of inflation and higher prices for essential commodities. Transport Alliance President Malik Shehzad Awan demanded the immediate withdrawal of toll tax, withholding tax, and transport challans, arguing that transport operators are being pushed to the brink by rising operating costs.

He said government policies have left transporters with no choice but to park their vehicles, warning that the industry is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Condemning the latest increase in petroleum prices, Awan said the transport sector urgently requires government relief to prevent further disruption to the country’s supply chain.

The government’s latest notification increased the price of petrol by Rs5.44 per litre, taking it to Rs316.15 per litre, while high-speed diesel witnessed a massive increase of 31.05 per litre, pushing its price to 354.35 per litre.

According to the official notification, the revised petroleum prices will remain in effect from July 18 to July 20. Industry experts warn that the sharp rise in diesel prices, considered the backbone of Pakistan’s freight and logistics sector, is likely to trigger a chain reaction across the economy, with transportation costs feeding directly into the prices of food, construction materials, industrial goods, and other daily essentials.

With freight rates already raised by 15%, businesses and consumers are expected to bear the burden of higher logistics costs, intensifying inflationary pressures at a time when households and industries are already grappling with rising expenses.