Iran’s strike on Sultan Air Base puts Pakistan-Saudi Defense Pact in spotlight

TEHRAN – Middle East tensions escalated on Saturday after reports emerged alleging that Iran launched a ballistic missile at a US military installation in Saudi Arabia, and it could mark one of the most significant escalations in ongoing regional confrontation.

A report shared by Axios, said Iran allegedly fired a ballistic missile at a U.S. base in the Kingdom. Unverified videos circulating on social media purport to show a direct impact at Prince Sultan Air Base, though neither Washington nor Riyadh has officially confirmed the authenticity of the footage or the reported strike.

🚨🇸🇦 🇮🇷 Iranian state media claims missiles targeted the U.S. air base in Saudi Arabia, moments after American refueling planes took off from it. -Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reports Prince Sultan Air Base, south of Al-Kharj, was targeted by Iranian missile attacks following… pic.twitter.com/JfirmR6UCC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2026

The alleged attack comes amid an increasingly volatile security environment across Gulf, with reports also claiming that Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Kuwait, including one that reportedly struck a water facility. Additional claims suggest missiles were fired toward military installations in Saudi Arabia, although the operational outcome of those launches remains unclear.

The accident would represent Iran’s first direct strike on Saudi Arabia in approximately four months, potentially opening a dangerous new chapter in the regional conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued precautionary warnings for the cities of Al-Kharj and Yanbu, urging residents to remain alert due to a potential threat. The warnings were later lifted after authorities declared the situation safe.

Saudi officials have not stated whether those alerts were connected to the reported missile activity, leaving significant uncertainty over what prompted the temporary warnings.

Us President Donald Trump has been presented with multiple options to expand the American military campaign. Among the reported measures are the deployment of dozens of aerial refueling aircraft to sustain long-range bomber operations and the availability of more than 2,000 Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, positioned for rapid deployment near the region.No official announcement confirming these operational details has been released.

Amid the growing confrontation, reports claim Iran delivered a stark warning to neighboring Gulf countries, declaring that its period of restraint had ended.

Pakistan-Saudi Pact and These Attacks

The latest developments also put Pakistan’s strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia in the spotlight. Islamabad warned Tehran that any attack on Saudi Arabia would be considered a red line and treated as an attack on Pakistan itself.

The reported Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in September 2025. According to these reports, the agreement commits both nations to regard an attack on one as an attack on the other and authorizes a response using all available military means.

The reported pact has become a major topic of discussion on social media; its specific provisions have not been independently verified. Pakistan previously reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s security, and reports indicate that Pakistani troops and air-defense assets have been deployed to the Kingdom during earlier periods of heightened regional tensions.

Security observers warn that any confirmed Iranian strike on Saudi territory, or on US forces stationed there, could significantly expand the conflict beyond its current scope.

With American forces already deeply involved, Gulf states on high alert, and speculation surrounding Pakistan’s potential obligations to Saudi Arabia, the crisis carries the risk of drawing multiple regional and international powers into direct confrontation.