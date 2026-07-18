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Ayesha Gulalai levels ‘Bacha Bazi’ allegation against Fazlur Rehman in Scathing Attack

By News Desk
11:56 am | Jul 18, 2026
Ayesha Gulalai Levels Bacha Bazi Allegation Against Fazlur Rehman In Scathing Attack

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman comes under fire over alleged controversial remarks about Army personnel, with political leaders hurling salvos against the outspoken Pakistani politician.

Amid widespread outrage, former parliamentarian Ayesha Gulalai made scathing verbal attack on Fazl, the same ex-PTI leader who made controversial claims regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a recent video, Gulalai accused Fazlur Rehman of political opportunism, blackmail, hypocrisy, and betrayal, saying his political career was “finished.” She also called for his arrest and said he should be assigned “Prisoner No. 805”, a phrase carrying political symbolism in Pakistan’s current discourse.

Gulalai further made additional serious allegations against Fazlur Rehman, including claims about his relationship with establishment and that he is alleged child molester. She concluded by saying that, despite considering herself an Islamic scholar, she does not regard Fazlur Rehman as cleric.

The remarks quickly drew attention across political circles due to their unusually harsh tone.

As Gulalai’s statement sparked uproar, social media users reignited another long-running controversy by referencing Gulalai’s 2017–2018 allegations against Imran Khan.

The renewed exchange has once again thrust Pakistan’s political arena into the spotlight, with sharp rhetoric and competing narratives dominating public debate. The statements have circulated widely on social media, fueling fresh discussion over longstanding political rivalries and personal accusations involving some of the country’s most prominent political figures.

Imran sent me inappropriate text messages, claims Ayesha Gulalai

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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