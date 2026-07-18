After Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene Price increased by Rs34 Per Litre in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – After an increase in petrol and diesel prices, the government also raised price of kerosene by Rs34.33 per litre, taking it to Rs276.66 per litre. The latest hike comes as Pakistan shifts to a daily fuel pricing mechanism amid rising global oil prices.

The government on Friday announced steep increases in the prices of petrol, high-speed diesel, and kerosene while introducing a new fuel pricing mechanism that could expose consumers to frequent price fluctuations.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 5.44 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs. 316.15 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has surged by Rs. 31.05 per litre, pushing it to Rs. 354.35 per litre.

The sharpest increase came in the price of kerosene oil, which jumped by Rs. 34.33 per litre, raising its price from Rs. 242.33 to Rs. 276.66 per litre.

The revised prices came into effect at midnight on July 18 and will remain applicable until July 20, marking the first implementation of the government’s newly announced daily petroleum pricing system.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik announced that OGRA would no longer revise petroleum prices every seven days. Instead, fuel prices will now be determined on a daily basis and published on the regulator’s website, with any increase or decrease immediately passed on to consumers.

The transition to daily pricing marks another major shift in Pakistan’s fuel pricing policy. Petroleum prices were previously revised every month before the government moved to a fortnightly schedule and later to weekly adjustments. The latest decision now subjects fuel prices to daily changes, leaving consumers and businesses bracing for increased uncertainty.

Frequent price revisions are expected to have a direct impact on transportation costs, logistics, agricultural operations, and the prices of essential goods, as diesel remains the primary fuel used for freight movement and heavy machinery.

Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association has expressed serious concerns over the new pricing mechanism. Petrol pump owners dealers are already operating on narrow commission margins of just Rs. 6.50 to Rs. 7.00 per litre. He warned that daily price fluctuations could leave petrol stations absorbing significant losses.