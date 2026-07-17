Daily Petrol Price decision sparks Backlash as Pump Owners warn of nationwide strike

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and Diesel prices would now be fixed on a daily basis amid massive tweaks in international market prices, and the Pakistani government took an unprecedented move to change the prices every day.

A fresh standoff is brewing between the government and Pakistan’s fuel retail sector as All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association has outright rejected the proposed Petroleum Price Deregulation Policy, warning that a nationwide protest and strike could be launched as early as next week if the decision is not reversed.

Association Chairman Nauman Ali Butt strongly criticized the government’s proposed policy, calling it unacceptable and demanding an immediate review. He cautioned that petrol pump owners across the country would be left with no option but to protest if authorities proceed without addressing their concerns.

“The government should not shift the burden of its policy decisions onto petrol pump owners,” Butt said, urging policymakers to reconsider the move. He stressed that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) should not be allowed to determine fuel prices without first consulting all stakeholders.

According to the association, nearly 15,000 petrol pump owners nationwide expressed serious reservations over the proposed deregulation framework, fearing it could significantly disrupt the fuel retail business.

OMCs officials warned that the new policy could have far-reaching consequences beyond petrol stations, affecting oil tanker operations, fuel transportation, and the overall fuel pricing mechanism. He accused the government of making unilateral decisions and called for meaningful consultations with petrol pump owners before implementing any changes.

The dispute also raised the possibility of fuel supply disruptions if negotiations fail, putting additional pressure on the government to engage with stakeholders before moving forward with the proposed policy.