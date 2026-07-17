Has K-Electric Changed Rules for Protected Electricity Users Exceeding 200 units?

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Forex
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 July 2026
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|279.20
|Euro
|EUR
|321.04
|324.40
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.46
|376.15
|U.A.E. Dirham
|AED
|76.25
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.60
|75.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.45
|76.47
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.81
|735.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|751.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|890.02
|900.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195.33
|198.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|197.72
|201.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.05
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.56
|43.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.24
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.75
|3.20
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.71
|1.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|67.00
|68.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|161.20
|163.75
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.99
|28.29
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214.85
|217.85
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.59
|348.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.55
|8.80