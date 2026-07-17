Pakistan, China sign $440 million pharmaceutical deals to boost local vaccine production

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China signed nine business-to-business (B2B) agreements worth more than $440 million in the pharmaceutical sector on Friday, covering local vaccine production, biotechnology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, technology transfer and hepatitis prevention.

The agreements were signed during the Pakistan-China Pharmaceutical Companies Business Conference in Islamabad, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior government officials, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, and representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies from both countries.

Welcoming the agreements, Prime Minister Shehbaz said collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese private companies would accelerate the development of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry. He described China as Pakistan’s “most trusted and time-tested friend” and said its economic and strategic progress serves as a model for the world.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals working in the country, saying no effort would be spared to protect them.

He praised the organisers of the conference and acknowledged the contributions of the federal health minister, the special assistant on industries and production, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, and China’s ambassador to Pakistan in strengthening bilateral business ties.

Expressing optimism that the agreements would be implemented successfully, Shehbaz noted that China has consistently supported Pakistan during difficult times and has played a key role in its economic development. He said China has invested around $30 billion under the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has backed Pakistan at international forums.

The premier thanked the Chinese leadership for its continued support and described President Xi Jinping as a visionary leader who transformed China’s economy and society. He also praised China’s achievements in education, research and development, and technological innovation.

Shehbaz said the agreements would create new opportunities for investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine production, research and development, helping strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

Referring to the recent regional crisis, the prime minister said it had created significant global challenges. He stated that Pakistan played an important mediating role between the United States and Iran, with support from China and other friendly countries. He added that President Xi had strongly backed the diplomatic efforts.

The prime minister said Pakistan is serving as the mediator in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran. He praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his efforts, saying his role would be remembered in history, and also commended Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for engaging with world leaders during the diplomatic process.

Reaffirming the strength of bilateral ties, Shehbaz described Pakistan-China friendship as “higher than the Himalayas, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel.” He welcomed the participation of around 300 Chinese delegates at the conference and reiterated that the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan remains the government’s top priority.

In addition to the nine commercial agreements, the two sides also signed a cooperation agreement related to Pakistan’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).