Woman ‘assaulted’ inside Kasur police station after son refuses to give free cigarettes to cops

KASUR – A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked outrage across Pakistan, allegedly showing a woman being physically assaulted inside a police station in Kasur.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Sadar police station of Kasur where the victim was thrashed inside the office of Sub-Inspector Haider Ali.

Social media reports claimed that the woman was subjected to beating by a lady police official after her son allegedly refused to give free cigarettes to police personnel.

*تھانہ صدر قصور*سب انسپکٹر حیدر علی کے کمرہ میں خاتون کی چھترول کی وجہ اسکے بیٹے کا پولیس اھلکاروں کو مفت سگریٹ دینے سے انکار اور پھر پولیس کی نفری آنے پر بھاگنا ہے ۔یہ رپورٹس غلط بھی ہو تو پھر بھی کیا عورت پر تشدد کرنااور ویڈیو بنانا جائز ہے pic.twitter.com/dr2bQPfmrN — Mian Aqeel Afzal (@mianaqeelafzal) July 16, 2025

The situation reportedly escalated when the son fled the scene upon the arrival of additional police force.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, and local authorities have not issued an official statement.

However, the footage has sparked a heated debate about police conduct, particularly regarding the treatment of women in custody.

Even if the social media claims turn out to be exaggerated or inaccurate, rights activists argue that no justification can be made for physical violence against a woman — especially within a police facility — or for recording such acts on video.