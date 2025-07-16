Daughter kills father over sexual assault in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – In a tragic and disturbing incident, a woman allegedly killed her father in the Machni Gate area of Peshawar for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Police said the incident took place earlier this week and has sent shockwaves through the local community. Law enforcement officials confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the suspect’s mother.

The FIR states that the motive behind the killing stems from alleged illicit relations between the father and his daughter. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the case, and the suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police said they are examining all angles of the incident, and forensic evidence is being collected to verify the claims made in the FIR.

“This is a highly sensitive and complex case. We are proceeding with caution and ensuring a thorough investigation,” said a police spokesperson.

The incident has raised concerns about domestic abuse and the lack of proper support systems for victims within families.