Senate tables bill to restrict social media access for under-16s

ISLAMABAD – A bill banning individuals under the age of 16 from creating social media accounts has been introduced in the Senate.

Under the proposed law, social media platforms violating the restriction will face fines up to Rs. 5 million, while anyone assisting a minor in creating an account may face six months in jail. The PTA will be responsible for deleting all existing accounts of minors.

According to reports, the “Social Media (User Age Limit) Bill 2025” was presented by Senators Sarmad Ali and Masroor Ahsan. It places a legal obligation on social media companies to prevent minors from creating accounts. Violators could face fines ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 million. Anyone helping a minor create an account may also face imprisonment and a fine.

The bill empowers the PTA to shut down existing accounts of underage users and to draft rules and clarifications. Its goal is to protect children from online exploitation, cyberbullying, and harmful content. The government also plans to raise digital awareness among parents and children. The bill aligns with policies implemented in Australia and New Zealand.