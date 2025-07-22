Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 22 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan surged by Rs3,600 per tola to Rs361,200 in the local market amid record buying in international market.
Alongside the rise in per tola prices, the rate for 10 grams of gold also jumped by Rs3,087, now priced at Rs309,671.
Gold Price Pakistan
|City
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Lahore
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 361,200
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 309,671
|Islamabad
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 361,200
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 309,671
|Karachi
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 361,200
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 309,671
|Quetta
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 361,200
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 309,671
|Peshawar
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 361,200
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 309,671
Note: Prices may vary slightly in different local markets due to dealer premiums and local demand.
Gold Price 22K
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|333,025
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|285,523
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|28,552
|Per Ounce
|809,250
This local surge aligns with developments in the international market, where the price of gold climbed by $36 per ounce, reaching a new high of $3,387 per ounce. Analysts attribute this consistent growth to heightened demand for safe-haven assets amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
Global factors such as currency volatility, inflationary concerns, and geopolitical tensions are pushing investors toward gold, traditionally considered a secure investment during turbulent times. As a result, the gold market continues to display significant volatility.