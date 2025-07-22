Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 22 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan surged by Rs3,600 per tola to Rs361,200 in the local market amid record buying in international market.

Alongside the rise in per tola prices, the rate for 10 grams of gold also jumped by Rs3,087, now priced at Rs309,671.

Gold Price Pakistan

City Gold Type New Price Lahore Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671 Islamabad Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671 Karachi Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671 Quetta Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671 Peshawar Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671

Note: Prices may vary slightly in different local markets due to dealer premiums and local demand.

Gold Price 22K

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 333,025 Per 10 Gram Gold 285,523 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,552 Per Ounce 809,250

This local surge aligns with developments in the international market, where the price of gold climbed by $36 per ounce, reaching a new high of $3,387 per ounce. Analysts attribute this consistent growth to heightened demand for safe-haven assets amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Global factors such as currency volatility, inflationary concerns, and geopolitical tensions are pushing investors toward gold, traditionally considered a secure investment during turbulent times. As a result, the gold market continues to display significant volatility.