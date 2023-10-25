  

Gold price increases in Pakistan by Rs1,800 per tola

Web Desk
08:03 AM | 25 Oct, 2023
Gold rates
Source: File photo

Gold rates in Pakistan continue to increase amid the positive trend in the international market.

On October 25, Wednesday the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs211,400, with a surge of Rs1,800.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs181,240 after an increase of Rs1,542.

In the international market, the price of bullion experienced positive trend, with the current rate hovering around $2,000 per ounce.

Gold rates in the local market move up and down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the latest rates of precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Karachi PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Islamabad PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Peshawar PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Quetta PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Sialkot PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Attock PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Gujranwala PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Jehlum PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Multan PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Bahawalpur PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Gujrat PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Nawabshah PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Chakwal PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Hyderabad PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Nowshehra PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Sargodha PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Faisalabad PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433
Mirpur PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

