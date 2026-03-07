Study in UK: Scholarships worth £40,000 covering Tuition, Visa, and Living now open

ISLAMABAD – British Council opened doors to fully funded STEM scholarships in United Kingdom. It is not just a chance to study at world-class universities, but a life time opportunity to experience innovation, leadership, and a future where women shape the technologies and discoveries of tomorrow. For many aspiring female scientists and engineers, this opportunity could be the beginning of a transformative journey. The scholarship program is offering fully funded master’s degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in the United Kingdom for the 2026–27 academic year.

This prestigious initiative, running for sixth consecutive year under the Going Global Partnerships program, aims to break barriers for women in STEM, empower female leadership in science and innovation, and promote diversity in global research. The scholarships are designed to open doors for talented women who dream of studying at world-class universities and becoming future leaders in technology and scientific discovery.

Each scholarship is worth at least £40,000, covering everything from Tuition Fees and living expenses to travel costs, visa processing, healthcare, and English language support. This means selected candidates can focus entirely on their studies without financial worries.

The program partners with 43 UK universities and research institutions and has already awarded around 500 scholarships worldwide in previous years. For 2026–27 intake, 90 scholarships will be distributed across 30 countries, with 25 specifically reserved for South Asian applicants in collaboration with five leading UK universities.

Officials behind initiative say scholarships are intended to empower women, reduce gender barriers in STEM careers, and cultivate a new generation of female innovators and researchers. By providing access to top-tier education, the program seeks to enhance diversity and inclusion in global science and technology sectors.

Applications remain open until late April 2026, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply through participating universities. With such generous financial support and opportunities to study in the UK, this scholarship program represents a golden chance for women passionate about STEM to transform their futures and make a global impact.

This groundbreaking initiative highlights the growing commitment to gender equality in education and scientific advancement, offering women a pathway to success in fields that shape the modern world.